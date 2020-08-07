Ex-convict faces slew of charges in '19 robbery

Clifton J. Mauricio was 19 when he was convicted of murder for killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a south-side car wash in 1994.

Now 44, Mauricio will appear in Allen Superior Court today on a probation violation because of charges in a violent robbery just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

Mauricio is charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery by knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. He also faces a sentencing enhancement of using a gun to commit the crime.

Investigators say Mauricio walked into SMS Property Management on St. Joseph Boulevard May 10, 2019. He ordered everyone to the floor and demanded money. He also shot and badly wounded an employee who had fired at Mauricio, court records said.

Mauricio was arrested July 31 on the robbery-related charges, but his police record stretches back to when he was a teenager.

At 18, he shot Aristede Hughes and Raymond Britt on July 17, 1994, at Mike's Self-Serve Carwash on South Anthony Boulevard. Hughes died, and Britt recovered.

During his April 1995 trial, Mauricio argued he was defending himself and his brother when he shot Hughes and Britt, but a jury didn't see it that way. He was convicted of murder and battery and later sentenced to 54 years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in June 1995 to charges he pointed a gun at a city police officer and resisted arrest in 1993. He was given a suspended sentence and 11/2 years probation.

In January 1996, Mauricio was given a 3-year sentence for getting into a scuffle with an Allen County confinement officer and locking the officer in a jail cell. He pleaded guilty to felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor battery.

Under state sentencing laws at that time, Mauricio and other inmates could get a day of credit for each day served with good behavior, potentially cutting their sentences in half. Mauricio was also credited for serving nearly a year in jail before he was sentenced.

In 2016, after serving more than 20 years behind bars, Mauricio was allowed into Re-Entry Court, according to online court records. Re-Entry Court was created to offer inmates early release in exchange for close court supervision including drug testing and monitoring of their whereabouts.

In 2017, Mauricio graduated from Re-Entry Court and was referred to adult probation for further supervision, court records stated.

