Woman accused of arson deemed incompetent

A Fort Wayne woman accused of trying to set fire to a duplex in January is not competent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Adrianna Malone, 21, set a mattress on fire Jan. 8 inside a home at 1926 Lafayette St., police said. She told a firefighter she'd recently been kicked out of her father's home, charging documents say.

Angry about that, she used a lighter to set the mattress on fire, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

Malone's lawyer in March filed documents in Allen Superior Court saying she would rely on an insanity defense at trial and asked a judge to appoint doctors to examine her. They did, and Judge David Zent issued an order Monday declaring Malone incompetent to stand trial.

She is charged with arson, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Defendants found incompetent typically are treated at a state hospital, and their cases are put on hold. The cases resume after doctors report back to the court and a judge finds the defendants legally competent.

The fire spread to other areas of the home, and investigators said the source was the mattress. Damage was estimated at about $5,000, firefighters said.

Malone had two lighters on her when she was arrested, the affidavit says.

