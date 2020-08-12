Retrial begins in abuse case

The retrial of a man charged with sexually abusing a girl in 2017 and 2018 began Tuesday in Allen Superior Court.

Wayne W. Allen's first trial ended in a mistrial in November amid concerns over conversations about the case between a juror and someone not on the panel.

A girl younger than 14 told investigators that Allen, 69, touched her inappropriately at least twice, according to court documents.

The girl reportedly told police that Allen – who had worked with World Partners, a Fort Wayne-based missionary group – got into bed with her twice. It's not clear from charging documents whether the girl had any connection with the missionary group.

Allen is charged with two counts of child molesting, and the most serious charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the retrial, which is scheduled to end Thursday in Allen Superior Court.

The first trial began Nov. 19 with a single alternate juror, who was pressed into service the following day when a juror left with back pain. That left no one to replace the juror who was dismissed after talking about the case, and Judge Fran Gull declared a mistrial.

A June retrial had been set, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

