Molesting retrial ends in convictions

Allen County jurors on Friday convicted a Fort Wayne man of sexually abusing a girl in 2017 and 2018.

Wayne W. Allen's first trial ended in a mistrial in January, and a four-day retrial this week ended with convictions on two counts of child molesting. Jurors deliberated for more than four hours before delivering the verdicts.

A girl younger than 14 told investigators that Allen, 69, touched her inappropriately at least twice, according to court documents.

The girl reportedly told police that Allen – who had worked with World Partners, a Fort Wayne-based missionary group – got into bed with her twice. It's not clear from charging documents whether the girl had any connection with the missionary group.

The most serious charge is punishable by up to 50 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Sept. 18.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the retrial in Allen Superior Court.

The first trial began Nov. 19 with a single alternate juror, who was pressed into service the next day when a juror left with back pain. That left no one to replace a juror who was dismissed after talking about the case, and Judge Fran Gull declared a mistrial.

A June retrial was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

