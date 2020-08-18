Appeals court upholds conviction in 2016 fatal shooting

Quentin Stewart said he was defending himself when he shot Codi McCann to death outside a Fort Wayne bar in 2016.

Jurors didn't believe it when they convicted him of murder last year, and the Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the conviction.

Stewart, 30, was found guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime, and a judge sentenced him to 70 years in prison. Prosecutors said the Dec. 6, 2016, slaying was the result of a "drug rip" – a robbery of marijuana orchestrated by a man McCann and a friend had gone to the bar to meet.

McCann went to the State Bar and Grill on East State Boulevard with Zachary Bailey because McCann had a gun and Bailey was nervous about meeting Dorrion Jefferson, also known as "City" or "City Boy." Bailey and Jefferson had a drink inside before leaving the bar to find McCann slumped in the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand Am.

Stewart had been dropped off in the area by his girlfriend a few minutes before bar patrons heard gunshots coming from the parking lot, and investigators found his DNA on a gun inside the woman's car. The case hinged on whether prosecutors could convince jurors that the killing was a setup coordinated by Jefferson, who is serving a 17-year federal prison sentence in another case.

Stewart, who also was shot, admitted shooting McCann, but said he fired only after McCann raised his weapon.

Appeals Court Judges James S. Kirsch, Rudolph R. Pyle III and Elizabeth F. Tavitas said in a 12-page decision prosecutors had enough evidence to show the killing was not self-defense.

