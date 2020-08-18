Murder charged in July slaying

A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in a July 21 shooting drove up to a home on Lillie Street, parked and started firing.

That's according to charging documents alleging Tremaine Wyatt, 25, killed Allen Ruffin, 31, and shot an unidentified woman at least three times. Wyatt, also known as Tremaine Billingsley and Tremain Wyatt, was charged Friday with murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

He will appear in court for the first time today.

Ruffin was sitting on his front porch in the 2500 block of Lillie Street when Wyatt arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

“(The woman) explained that a small black car pulled up ... stopped on the street directly in front and opened fire,” Donald L. Lewis of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

The woman turned to run into the house and was struck in the hand and both legs, court documents said. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital and later identified Wyatt as the shooter, police said.

“When officer(s) arrived, they found Allen Ruffin laying across the threshold of the open front door of his residence,” the affidavit said.

A “video clip from the day and time of this murder” captured the shootings, investigators said. A motive is not made clear in court documents.

“The audio portion of this recording captured a hail of rapid gun fire approximately 18-22 rounds,” Lewis wrote.

Police said a .223-caliber bullet found in Wyatt's car – a black Nissan Altima that matched the type of vehicle the woman said drove up to Ruffin's home – was “consistent in brand and caliber with those found at the scene of the murder,” the affidavit said.

It's not the first time Wyatt has been tied to gun violence.

In 2017, he was charged in a separate case in which police said Wyatt, aka “lil skrill,” shot another man in the neck. He was given a two-year sentence for robbery in that case.

Murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison.

