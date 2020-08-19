Conviction upheld in 2016 killing over drugs

Quentin Stewart said he was defending himself when he shot Codi McCann to death outside a Fort Wayne bar in 2016.

Jurors didn't believe it when they convicted him of murder last year, and the Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the conviction.

Stewart, 30, was found guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime, and a judge sentenced him to 70 years in prison. Prosecutors said the Dec. 6, 2016, slaying was the result of a “drug rip” – a robbery of marijuana orchestrated by a man McCann and a friend had gone to the bar to meet.

McCann went to the State Bar and Grill on East State Boulevard with Zachary Bailey because McCann had a gun and Bailey was nervous about meeting Dorrion Jefferson, also known as “City” or “City Boy.” Bailey and Jefferson had a drink inside before leaving the bar to find McCann slumped in the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand Am.

Stewart had been dropped off in the area by his girlfriend a few minutes before bar patrons heard gunshots coming from the parking lot, and investigators found his DNA on a gun inside the woman's car. The case hinged on whether prosecutors could convince jurors that the killing was a setup coordinated by Jefferson, who is serving a 17-year federal prison sentence in another case. He has not been charged in this case.

Stewart, who also was shot, admitted shooting McCann but said he fired only after McCann raised his weapon.

Appeals Court Judges James Kirsch, Rudolph Pyle III and Elizabeth Tavitas said in a 12-page decision that prosecutors had enough evidence to show the killing was not self-defense.

“A reasonable jury could determine that the state's evidence showed that Stewart's actions in concert with Jefferson resulted in an 'immediate causal connection' between the robbery and the eventual confrontation, which removes the justification for Stewart's use of force,” the decision says.

State law allows Hoosiers to use deadly force if they believe it's necessary to prevent injury to themselves or others. It also says, “a person is not justified in using force if ... the person is committing or is escaping after the commission of a crime.”

That's what happened, according to police and prosecutors.

Stewart was there to take a bag of marijuana from McCann while Bailey was inside the bar, they said. Neither the bag nor the drugs were found, but the appeals court judges said other evidence – Stewart had a contact labeled “City” in his cellphone, according to court documents, and he lied to police – supported the claims.

Stewart's first trial in September 2019 ended in a hung jury. He is being held at the Miami Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Bunker Hill. His earliest release date is June 27, 2071, state records show.

