Man faces contempt charge for jail phone calls

Michael A. Jenkins called his girlfriend from jail, and it's a decision that could be costly.

Jenkins, 37, is accused of beating the woman and shooting at her last year. He violated a no-contact order by calling her more than a dozen times in March and April, according to court documents filed by Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee.

An Allen Superior Court judge could decide today to hold Jenkins in contempt – a move that could add time to a prison sentence if he is convicted.

“(Jenkins) made 15 completed calls to the victim between March 16, 2020, and April 12, 2020,” Lee wrote in a request for a hearing.

The woman told police that Jenkins was irate when he arrived at her home Oct. 20. He had just bought drugs, couldn't find them and demanded help, charging documents said.

“When she stated that he just got there and she did not know what he did with the narcotics, he became angry and punched her in the mouth,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told investigators that Jenkins, 36, also put a gun in her mouth, threatened to kill her, choked her, bit her several times and shot at her.

She jumped from a second-story window to get away as Jenkins leaned out and fired two shots, the affidavit said.

A neighbor took the woman in after hearing screams and gunshots, police said.

Jenkins is charged with seven felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and domestic battery. Possession of a firearm, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

A two-day jury trial is scheduled Sept. 29.

He was given a 120-day sentence in 2017 for domestic battery and was convicted in 2011 of strangulation, court records said. Jenkins was ordered in 2010 to spend six years in prison for battery.

