Fatal stabbing over infidelity nets 45 years

Lakeshia James said she made a poor decision.

In October, James stabbed her boyfriend to death at her Francis Street home after an argument over infidelity.

On Friday, she was sentenced to 45 years in prison. She faced up to 65 years behind bars.

James, 28, pleaded guilty last month to murder as part of a deal with prosecutors.

She stabbed O'sha D.K. Booher-Ford, 26, in the chest with a kitchen knife Oct. 13, police said. She told investigators she wanted to “knick” Booher-Ford with the knife but stabbed him instead, charging documents allege.

In a January letter to Judge Fran Gull, James asked to be released to care for her two children.

“Your honor, I fear that further incarceration will not be in my children's best interest and will devastate their future and spirit,” the two-page handwritten note said. “The poor decision I made on October 13th changed my life so much, this situation really opened my eyes to reality and really put things into perspective for me.”

Indiana guidelines require those convicted to serve at least 75% of their prison terms. For James, that is nearly 34 years.

Police arrived at James' home about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 13 and found Booher-Ford suffering from a stab wound.

James told investigators she woke up about 8 a.m. and started to look through her boyfriend's cellphone “because there has been infidelity,” a probable cause affidavit says.

James asked Booher-Ford to leave, they argued, and James went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, police said.

“I made a horrible choice, your honor,” James' letter to the judge says.

