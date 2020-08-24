Murder defendant pleads guilty to battery; trial off

A man who had faced a second murder trial this week has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Devyn Yancey, 21, was charged with murder, felony murder – one committed in the act of a felony – and robbery in the 2016 killing of Brian Quintana, 18. Jurors in January acquitted Yancey of robbery and could not reach a verdict on the other two charges.

The felony murder charge was later dismissed after prosecutors said in court documents they were “legally unable to proceed,” and a three-day retrial on the remaining murder charge was scheduled to start Tuesday.

Yancey pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery, potentially saving himself decades behind bars.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison, and aggravated battery carries a penalty of up to 16 years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Sept. 4.

Yancey and Kevin Hamilton, then 17, met Brian Quintana, 18, Aug. 14, 2016, in a parking lot at Woodbridge Apartments. Yancey was angry about being shorted on an earlier deal for marijuana and planned to rob Quintana, according to court documents and witness testimony.

Hamilton shot Quintana in the chest during a struggle inside Quintana's car and was convicted in 2017 of murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. He is currently serving a 74-year prison sentence at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Yancey admitted at trial that text messages he sent to Hamilton show a robbery was planned. But defense attorney Robert Gevers argued Quintana agreed to provide the marijuana Yancey claimed he was denied, and the robbery was called off.

Police called to the 1900 block of River Run Trail said Quintana told them Hamilton was the shooter, court documents said.

