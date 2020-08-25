Man charged with murder in death on Wells Street

Ten gunshots can be heard on a recording of a phone call reviewed by police, and a 57-year-old Fort Wayne man was dead minutes later.

Emergency crews called to The Pantry on Wells Street about 3 p.m. Saturday found John Deremer lying in the parking lot outside the bar with one foot still in his truck. He had been shot about 10 times, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Allen Superior Court.

Deremer died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Jessie Echavarria called 911, set his gun – a Glock 22 – on the driver's seat of Deremer's silver Ford F-150 and told police he fired the shots, the affidavit says. Echavarria, 21, reportedly said he was attacked.

The younger man now faces decades behind bars after prosecutors charged him Monday with murder. Echavarria is being held without bond at the Allen County Jail.

Echavarria told investigators he was outside the bar with two younger brothers “looking for a car their father owns,” Fort Wayne Police Detective Jeff Marsee wrote in the affidavit. They moved toward Deremer's truck and Echavarria noticed the older man had a knife “and attempted to take it away from him but Mr. Deremer pushed him away,” the two-page affidavit said.

“Echavarria said John started to get out of the truck and reached quickly toward the knife,” Marsee wrote. “Echavarria said he then started shooting an unknown amount of times at Mr. Deremer.”

A witness across the street told police he saw “the person who did the shooting walk with two other males to a blue car and hand something to one of the males,” court documents said. “The two males then got into the car and drove away while the male who was shooting walked back to the person who was shot.”

The two-page affidavit suggests Deremer knew Echavarria and his family, but the sworn statement does not specify how.

Police said they reviewed calls from the Noble County Jail in which Juan Hernandez – identified in the affidavit as Echavarria's brother – spoke to Joseph Hernandez and Echavarria. The date of the call is not made clear in court documents, but investigators said a cellphone was put “on speaker so Juan can talk to Mr. Deremer” and that “Juan is wanting his property back.”

“At the end of the call, ten gunshots can be heard and the connection is ended,” the affidavit said.

“On a second call later, Juan calls Joseph once again, Joseph tells his father, 'Jessie did dumb s---,'” Marsee wrote. “Juan asked what did he do? Joseph said, 'he shot him.' Juan asked why and Joseph replied, 'I don't f------ know.'”

Juan Hernandez reportedly told Joseph Hernandez “to go back and say that Mr. Deremer attacked them” and “Jessie knows what he is doing.”

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison.

Echavarria does not appear to have a serious criminal record as an adult in Indiana, court records showed. He pleaded guilty in Wells County in 2017 to consuming alcohol as a minor.

Echavarria's next court hearing in the murder case is Thursday.

