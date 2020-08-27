City denies unreasonable police methods

The city of Fort Wayne denies claims in a federal lawsuit that its officers acted unreasonably when tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang grenades were used to disperse crowds during Black Lives Matter protests.

A 94-page response filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne by lawyers for the city says illegal activity such as blocking roads and throwing things at police prompted officers to use the tactics.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing the city and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux on behalf of more than a dozen protesters, alleging police used “unreasonable force” during demonstrations downtown in May and June. The lawsuit challenges police actions and asks a judge to bar officers from using tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray in similar situations in the future.

ACLU attorneys argue neither the city nor Gladieux has said it was a mistake to employ the tactics. They also have not apologized, court documents said, and the city's response includes a sharp rebuke.

“This allegation presumes that it was a 'mistake' for the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department to deploy chemical and kinetic munitions in an effort to clear rioters who were engaging in illegal conduct from an emergency incident area and that weapons and tactics were used to suppress peaceful protests, and the city denies both of these,” documents filed Monday by city attorneys Anne L. Cowgur and Beth A. Copeland said. “The city admits that it has not apologized for these actions and denies that an apology is warranted.”

The lawsuit was filed June 26 on behalf of protesters Taylor R. Crane, Kendall Dimond and Matt Carmer. Others including Black and Brown Liberation – a group formed “to engage in organized activities to combat racial bias in the United States and in Allen County” – were added in July.

Judge Damon Leichty on Wednesday ordered five protesters listed as defendants to appear for depositions.

More than 100 protesters were arrested following demonstrations, with most charged with misdemeanors including rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting police. Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards has dismissed charges against 45 protesters.

The city's response is the second to be filed. A 66-page filing for Gladieux on July 23 says deputies took action after demonstrations turned violent, people were hurt, property was damaged and community safety was threatened.

At least one officer – an Indiana State Police trooper – was injured during a protest in May when investigators say Juan Gonzalez, 43, threw an explosive device. Gonzalez is awaiting trial and faces felony charges, the most serious of which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Windows downtown, including one at the Allen County Courthouse, were broken during protests.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, attorneys fees and a judge's order that police violated constitutional rights.

The city admits several times in court documents that officers used tactics deemed unreasonable by protesters. Each time, though, attorneys Cowgur and Copeland specify police action came in response to moves by protesters.

“(The) city denies its officers brutalized anyone,” court documents said.

