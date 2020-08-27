New program hopes to ease eviction glut

With evictions rising in Allen County and statewide, the Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday announced a new initiative aimed at trying to keep renters in their homes.

The free Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program directs landlords and tenants away from time-consuming and expensive legal battles and toward “a mutually beneficial solution,” according to a news release.

“This program is a no-cost opportunity for landlords and tenants to resolve their dispute outside of court with a neutral facilitator,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement. “Possibilities include negotiated payment plans, back payments or move-out dates – without the legal costs and stigma of an eviction.”

Renters or landlords can request the service at courts.in.gov/facilitate. Court “facilitators” – mediators, lawyers and retired or former judges – will work with both sides to negotiate a solution.

More than 100 facilitators have agreed to help, the news release said.

Senior Judge David Shaheed was a trial judge during the mortgage foreclosure crisis in 2008 and said mediation can be effective. He will help with the program.

“I've seen first-hand the results that can be achieved when all parties facing a difficult situation come to the table to discuss a resolution,” he said. “Facilitation is a way to help people in a tremendous bind move on to a successful next chapter.”

A state moratorium on evictions was lifted Aug. 14. Allen Superior Court saw more than 200 new cases filed in the week following the lifting of the moratorium – a nearly 200% increase over filings made before the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 600 local eviction cases are pending.

