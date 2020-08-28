Sheriff, teen's parents nearing settlement

Lawyers on both sides of a federal lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux are working to finalize a settlement in the case.

Gladieux, 56, is accused of pushing down a 15-year-old boy who was working last year that the Three Rivers Festival. Erin and Brad Bullerman, the boy's parents, sued and argued in court documents their son was shoved by the sheriff, who appeared intoxicated.

Attorneys for the Bullermans and Gladieux met privately Wednesday with a judge, and an agreement to settle was reached. The case will be dismissed by Sept. 30, according to an order filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

The lawsuit sought at least $300,000, and terms of the settlement were still being worked out Thursday afternoon.

“While there is a bit more work to be accomplished to finalize a settlement and dismissal of the lawsuit, Sheriff Gladieux wishes nothing but the best for the Bullerman family and looks forward to continuing to serve Allen County, day in and day out, as its sheriff,” Cal Miller and Mike DeBoni – lawyers for Gladieux – said in a joint statement.

Christopher Myers, the lawyer representing the Bullermans, declined to comment. Messages left with Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesmen for Gladieux were not returned.

Gladieux is accused of pushing the boy, identified in court documents as C.B., to the ground July 16, 2019, after being asked about a VIP pass to an area at Headwaters Park that contained portable restrooms.

“I'm the sheriff, move out of my way,” Gladieux said, according to the lawsuit that describes what the family said occurred before the boy fell onto a metal stake and suffered minor injuries.

Gladieux, who also was charged with misdemeanor battery in a separate case in state court, has disputed the events. His lawyers have said there were “very, very different” facts at play.

Miller, in a July hearing in federal court, said Gladieux was not intoxicated.

The settlement means no evidence will be presented in open court, and details of that night might never become public.

It's also not clear what the settlement means for county coffers.

Gladieux was sued in his individual and official capacities, and specifics of payouts in similar cases are typically included in settlement agreements that sometimes are not made public.

Mike Green, a spokesman for the Allen County commissioners, said in an email “a full accounting as to exact terms of the settlement” has not been received.

The county has paid for lawyers to represent Gladieux, though. Commissioners in May agreed to hire Miller, DeBoni and Nathaniel Jordan at a rate of $200 per hour.

Green said they have not yet received a final bill for their work.

The lawsuit was filed in Allen Superior Court in February, and it was moved to federal court May 27. Federal Magistrate Judge Paul Cherry floated the idea of settling the case in a brief hearing in July, and lawyers on both sides agreed a week later to discussions.

“With the capable assistance of Judge Cherry in his role as a judicial mediator, the parties to this dispute reached agreement on core settlement terms,” the statement from Miller and DeBoni says.

In the separate criminal case, Gladieux faced the misdemeanor battery charge but agreed to a pretrial diversion program in which it will be dismissed if he adheres to terms including anger management and alcohol treatment courses.

He also paid a $334 fine.

The sheriff has apologized for his actions but says he did not commit battery.

In a statement after he was charged, Gladieux said he “failed to conduct myself in a manner fitting my office.”

“On this day, I had occasion to take in an event at the Three Rivers Festival,” he said. “While at this event, I was involved in an encounter with a juvenile festival volunteer. The volunteer was injured as a result.”

