5 to be interviewed for Superior Court opening

Four magistrates and a law clerk for a federal judge will interview Monday to become an Allen Superior Court judge.

An opening on the bench in the court's criminal division will likely be available soon because Judge Wendy Davis is running to replace retiring Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts. Davis, a Republican whose term ends in 2022, does not have an opponent in the November election.

The county Judicial Nominating Commission will interview five candidates to replace her, beginning at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the Crosswinds/Lifeline building, 4150 Illinois Road.

The panel will choose three finalists, and those names will be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb to select the county's next judge.

The interviews will be open to the public, though seating will be limited to maintain physical distancing.

The candidates:

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns; Allen Superior Court Magistrate Jason Custer; Andrew Teel, law clerk for U.S. District Judge Holly Brady; Allen Circuit Court Magistrate Steven Godfrey; and Allen Superior Court Magistrate Lori Morgan.

Davis took the bench in 2011 after defeating Judge Kenneth Scheibenberger in an election the year before. She was reelected in 2016. If elected, Davis would be the first female Circuit Court judge in Allen County history.

Her replacement would join judges Fran Gull and David Zent in the Superior Court criminal division.

