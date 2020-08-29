Court staff welcomes training to counter bias

Implicit bias training will help court employees “become more aware of the world around them and more responsive to the needs of the people they serve,” leaders of Allen Superior and Circuit courts said Friday.

Nearly 200 workers – judges, magistrates and staffers from criminal and civil divisions – so far have registered to attend training Tuesday at Embassy Theatre. Jill English, director of Interrupting Racism for Children at Child Advocates in Indianapolis, is scheduled to speak.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has urged state courts to address bias and racial disparity, and officials during a news conference at the Allen County Courthouse said the training will help. Other initiatives will be announced later, they said.

“We have an opportunity during this historic moment in our nation to reset the conversation,” Allen Superior Judge Charles Pratt said. “For too long, citizens have felt unheard when they've asked for better from the institutions that serve them. This time, it's important that we hear them and make meaningful change.”

The training was paid for by a grant from the Foellinger Foundation through Great Kids Make Great Communities, a group that offers training for organizations that work with children.

“This is the beginning event,” Pratt said. “It is not intended by any stretch of the imagination to be a singular event.”

Implicit bias training is aimed at raising awareness about individuals' attitudes or stereotypes so they can also be aware of how they might influence perceptions of others, according to a news release.

“These predispositions may unconsciously affect a person's understanding, actions and decisions,” the release says.

In a letter to state judges, Rush called on courts to reexamine operations and consider implicit bias training to “educate ourselves about disproportionality and racial disparities in the justice system.”

“Despite all we have worked to pursue, justice remains elusive to many persons of color in matters across the legal spectrum,” she wrote. “There is a disconnect between what we aspire for in our justice system and what we have achieved. That may be hard to hear for all of us who work every day for fairness, but we must hear the voices that cry out in our streets and towns.”

Court and community leaders who spoke during the news conference said they agree.

Iric Headley, director of Fort Wayne United, said bias training for the judiciary is an important extension of the work his group does to help Black men and boys and try to change attitudes about race in the city.

“This is just another step in the right direction,” he said. “This is how we move the needle. This is how we make (an) impact.”

The training is not mandatory – doing so would require closing courts, Court Executive John McGauley said – but as of late Friday afternoon, at least 185 of the court's roughly 300 employees had signed up.

A morning and an afternoon training session are scheduled.

The news conference held in a first-floor courtroom featured speakers from Superior Court's three divisions: criminal, civil and family relations. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts said he supports the training.

Chief Judge Andrea Trevino said courts “can benefit from an expanded awareness of the community we live in.”

“Allen County's incredible diversity is what makes it so special,” she said. “We would all benefit from a greater understanding of how we treat the people we are called upon to serve.”

