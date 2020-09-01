3 finalists named for county judge

Two magistrates and a law clerk for a federal judge are finalists to become an Allen Superior Court judge.

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns, Circuit Court Magistrate Steven Godfrey and Andrew Teel, law clerk for U.S. District Judge Holly Brady, were among five people interviewed Monday for the post.

Judge Wendy Davis, an incumbent Superior Court judge, is running to succeed retiring Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts. She is unopposed in the November election.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has 60 days under state law to choose a new judge from among the finalists. That person would serve out Davis' term, which ends in 2022.

Keirns has been a magistrate – a court officer with similar duties as a judge – in the Superior Court criminal division since 2011. Godfrey, a former Allen County prosecutor, has been a Circuit Court magistrate since 2018.

Teel worked in private practice at Fort Wayne firm Haller & Colvin before becoming Brady's law clerk.

Each of the finalists has sought the bench before.

Godfrey was a finalist two years ago to replace Superior Court Judge John Surbeck Jr., who retired. Keirns also applied for that post and interviewed in 2018 to succeed retiring Superior Court Judge Daniel Heath.

Teel interviewed this year to replace Superior Court Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer, who also retired, and sought an appointment in 2018 to an Indiana Court of Appeals judgeship.

Davis took the bench in 2011 after defeating Judge Kenneth Scheibenberger in an election the year before. She was reelected in 2016. If elected, Davis would be the first female Circuit Court judge in Allen County history. Her replacement would join judges Fran Gull and David Zent in the Superior Court criminal division.

