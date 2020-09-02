Court employees get bias training

Racism is fueled by biases held by everyone, presenters Tuesday told an audience of Allen County court employees.

To root out racism, Jill English and Jeanne Smucker said, people must acknowledge their biases, look inward and seek change.

“We have to start looking at how racism affects all of us,” English said. “Are good intentions enough? Because we haven't gotten it right yet. Sometimes we have to be uncomfortable to grow. Pain is necessary to affect change.”

She and Smucker – both work for Child Advocates, an Indianapolis nonprofit that offers educational programs to fight racism – spoke during implicit bias training held at Embassy Theatre for nearly 200 Allen Superior and Circuit court employees. The training was announced last week, and court leaders said they began discussions last year for “a learning event” aimed at the topic.

Implicit bias “refers to the attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions or decisions in an unconscious manner,” according to the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at Ohio State University. Those attitudes cause feelings and attitudes about others based on things such as race, age, gender and ethnicity.

“Implicit biases are pervasive,” the institute's website says. “Everyone possesses them, even people with avowed commitments to impartiality such as judges.”

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush echoed that in a letter to state courts in June, asking judges to consider putting in place implicit bias training for employees.

“The gravity of the events across the country and here in Indiana demanding equity – both peaceful protests and violent outbursts – require a response from the judicial branch,” Rush wrote. “The courts play a vital role in our society's aim toward justice for all.”

English and Smucker spoke for hours in separate sessions designed to ensure as many workers as possible could attend. Participants wore masks and sat at least three seats from each other as presenters used metaphors such as a bad foundation on a house to illustrate how racism affects society.

Smucker said racism can perpetuate other “-isms” including sexism, and fixing it isn't easy.

“Race overlays all these other things,” she said. “The process has taken us hundreds of years to get here. It's not going to be fixed today.”

English said the first steps were taken, however.

“Good intentions are not enough,” she said. “We've got to do something different. We have more in common than we do different, but we're not recognizing it.”

Allen Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt said the training is a first step.

“Self-reflection is always challenging,” he said. “It is the first step to healthy dialogue.”

mleblanc@jg.net