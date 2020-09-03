Man's conviction in bus stop rape upheld

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of a Fort Wayne man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he abducted from a school bus stop in 2018.

A three-judge panel said an Allen Superior Court judge should not have allowed some witness testimony from a trial last year but ruled other evidence supported conviction, rendering the mistake a “harmless error.”

Jurors in October convicted William J. Ray, 37, of rape, kidnapping, criminal confinement, burglary and sexual battery. They also found him to be a habitual offender, and Ray was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

The girl's mother dropped her off about 8 a.m. Nov. 29, 2018, at a bus stop at Smith Street and East Rudisill Boulevard and left for work. Ray grabbed the girl from behind, dragged her to a shed and assaulted her, court documents said.

She was using her cellphone to video chat with a friend at the bus stop, and the friend heard the attack. The friend called the girl's mother, who told police she raced back to the area to find Ray holding her daughter in a headlock.

The mother chased Ray and photographed him before police arrived.

Forensic interviewer Lorrie Freiburger testified at trial, saying the girl was “articulate, confident, aware of her surroundings able to retain information and able to share that information,” a 15-page decision from the appeals court said. Freiburger also described the girl as “helpful in an interview,” and Judge David Zent struck the comment from the court record.

Ray argued in his appeal the testimony was “impermissible vouching testimony” that runs afoul of rules that say such evidence “is considered an invasion of the province of the jurors in determining what weight they should place upon a witness's testimony,” according to the decision handed down Monday.

Judges Elizabeth F. Tavitas, James S. Kirsch and Rudolph R. Pyle III agreed, writing the testimony about the girl “constituted impermissible vouching testimony because it took away the jury's responsibility to determine whether (the girl's) testimony was credible.”

“Freiburger implied, in specifically describing (the girl's) qualities, that (she) should be believed,” the decision said.

The judges argue that likely had little effect on the jury's decision, however, because other evidence – the friend's testimony, the mother seeing Ray with the girl in a headlock, Ray's DNA found on the girl – supported conviction.

They rejected a separate claim from Ray that other evidence at trial should not have been allowed.

Ray is being held at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill. His earliest release date is Nov. 25, 2060, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.

