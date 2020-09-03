Woodburn man admits battery, strangulation, sexual battery

A Woodburn man accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman faces six years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Taylor O'Reilly, 24, had been charged with rape, battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of someone younger than 16. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery, strangulation and sexual battery as part of a plea agreement.

The agreement calls for him to spend six years behind bars, followed by three years probation. An Oct. 2 sentencing hearing is scheduled.

The other charges will be dismissed if a judge accepts the plea deal.

O'Reilly burst into a bathroom Dec. 15 and demanded sex, according to charging documents filed in Allen Superior Court. She refused, he forced himself on her and punched her "at least five or six times causing severe injury and swelling to her face," a probable cause affidavit says.

Police said his son was nearby during the attack, which investigators said left the woman with a broken blood vessel in her left eye and bleeding under her skin. Her face was swollen and had "multiple abrasions and reddening," the affidavit says.

O'Reilly denied raping or punching the woman, and his guilty plea could have saved him from at least a decade in prison. The rape charge was punishable by a prison term of up to 16 years.

