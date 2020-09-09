Fort Wayne killer's term stands

The Indiana Supreme Court has let stand a lower court ruling upholding the murder conviction of a Fort Wayne man.

Antoine Kelley Jr., 29, was convicted of shooting Darius McMorris, 23, to death April 1, 2019, inside a home on South Harrison Street. A judge sentenced him to 70 years in prison.

Kelley claimed self-defense and appealed, questioning the evidence presented at trial and arguing jurors should have been allowed to consider reckless homicide, a lesser charge that would have brought a shorter prison term.

The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected the claims in a nine-page ruling in July. The state Supreme Court last week denied transfer in the case, meaning the lower court's decision remains in place.

The denial was among 34 justices issued Friday. They agreed to review one case, an appeal of an attempted murder conviction from Elkhart County.

Kelley and friends McMorris, Christopher Ellis, Alfonso Rogers and Jacob Reed grew up together in Chicago. The four men decided in March 2019 to visit Kelley in Fort Wayne “to make some money,” according to court documents.

Shortly after arriving, Ellis saw “there was something wrong with (Kelley),” the documents said.

Kelley paced, said the police were watching him and claimed people were out to get him. Witnesses quoted in charging documents said he was “tweaking on drugs.”

The morning he died, McMorris had agreed to go with Kelley to the grocery store but stopped to wash his face and brush his teeth, investigators said. Kelley walked to the bathroom and shot McMorris four times.

The Supreme Court's four-sentence order does not give a reason for the denial but notes justices “reviewed the decision of the Court of Appeals, and the submitted record on appeal, all briefs filed in the Court of Appeals, and all materials filed in connection with the request to transfer jurisdiction.”

Kelley is being held at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle. His earliest release date is October 2071, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

mleblanc@jg.net