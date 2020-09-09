Man in murder case deemed competent

The murder case of a Fort Wayne man accused of killing his mother is poised to move forward after doctors said he is competent to stand trial.

Jason Steiss, 36, said he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when police arrived Oct. 24, 2018, at Joy Steiss' home. Documents charging him with murder say Jason Steiss admitted to beating the 64-year-old and begged to be “put down” for what he had done.

The case has been on hold since doctors examined him last year, a judge decided he was incompetent to stand trial and Jason Steiss was sent to a state hospital in Logansport for treatment. A report from doctors there was filed Sept. 1 in Allen Superior Court indicating he is competent.

It's a first step in resuming the case. A judge must decide if Steiss can understand the charges and help with his defense, but court records show a hearing to determine that has not been scheduled.

Investigators called to Joy Steiss' Stanford Avenue home said they found her son – 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds – with blood on his arms, hands, face and clothes.

Steiss asked for the electric chair and said he was possessed, a probable cause affidavit said.

“I murdered my mother,” Stephanie Souther of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the document. “I am a bad person. Kill me. I need to be put down so I don't hurt anyone else.”

A lawyer for Steiss has argued in court documents his client has battled mental health problems for years and at one point had “been under guardianship for mental health reasons.”

Defense attorney Donald Swanson Jr. has said Steiss will rely “a defense of mental disease or defect” – a maneuver that would allow for a conviction but also treatment behind bars. State law defines mental disease or defect as “a severely abnormal mental condition that grossly and demonstrably impairs a person's perception.”

mleblanc@jg.net