Pierceton man given 8 years in '19 attack

A Pierceton man accused of stabbing another man during a fight over a woman in 2019 was ordered Wednesday to spend eight years in prison.

Jason A. Slone, 39, had been charged with six felonies including burglary with a deadly weapon, burglary with serious bodily injury, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and was sentenced Wednesday to serve eight years of a 12-year sentence behind bars.

Four years of the prison term were suspended, and Slone was ordered to pay nearly $3,100 in restitution.

Slone went Nov. 20 to a friend's house, armed with a knife and a pipe wrench, according to court documents. He pushed his way in and got into a scuffle with the friend – a man who Slone reportedly told police had struck the woman earlier.

The man was stabbed in the side, and charging documents said the woman was dragged by Slone.

The woman told police Slone told her he would kill his friend if he caught her there, a probable cause affidavit said.

“I would like to apologize for my actions on November 20, 2019,” Slone wrote in a letter to Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. “I should have stayed home. Instead I came to Ft. Wayne trying to find my girlfriend at the time. I should have called the police and let them locate her.

“I know now that I didn't do the right thing.”

A doctor told police the victim had a stab wound to his right flank and an injury to his nose. Slone's girlfriend had a cut to her left wrist and scratches and redness on her back from being dragged, documents said.

Slone will serve three years on probation when his sentence is completed. The other charges were dismissed.

