Trial evidence may be limited over baby's death

A judge could decide next month whether to limit evidence in the trial of a woman charged in her infant son's death.

Jasmine M. Johnson, 30, is charged with neglecting a dependent resulting in death, a felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Investigators said her son – 5-month-old Da'Coldest Johnson, also known as D.J. – was taken to the hospital last year with “a dent above his right eye, near the brow line and bruising on the left side of his face.”

The boy's death was caused by blunt force injuries to the head, and the Allen County coroner's office ruled it a homicide.

Defense attorney Stanley Campbell filed a motion in Allen Superior Court to throw out statements Johnson made to Fort Wayne police Detective Liza Anglin after she was arrested. The statements were made after Johnson asked to speak to a lawyer Dec. 1, the document says.

“The statements elicited from (Johnson) were in violation of her constitutional rights under the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and Article 1, Section 12 and 13 of the Indiana Constitution,” a memorandum of law that accompanies the request says.

The motion does not specify the comments that came after Johnson asked to speak to an attorney.

“Defendant Johnson had a right to consult with an attorney prior to questioning and a right to have an attorney present during any interview or interrogation, and the right to have an attorney appointed for her if she was indigent,” Campbell wrote.

A hearing on the request is scheduled Oct. 2.

D.J. was unresponsive when Johnson took him at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 1 to Parkview Randallia, and doctors pronounced the boy dead shortly after. Investigators found “trauma, depression marks on the skull and contusions on D.J.'s head,” charging documents said.

They also noticed Johnson smelled of alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit. Johnson reportedly told police she had been drinking with her brother the night before and last saw her son around 8 p.m..

“(Johnson) did not want to disturb D.J. while he was sleeping, and she put D.J. on her bed while D.J. was strapped in his car seat, closed the door and went to the kitchen and drank a full bottle of gin and smoked with (her brother),” the affidavit says. “The defendant said that when she woke up, the baby was out of the car seat and it was only she and the baby at her apartment,” the documents state.

Johnson told investigators she awoke to find the boy face down on the floor, and police said they found a red stain on the floor next to a crib.

An Oct. 26 trial is scheduled.

