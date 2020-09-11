More severe 2nd charge of molesting gets added

A convicted killer charged in a separate case with molesting a boy is facing a more serious child molesting charge.

Jamone Williams was 12 when he shot a prominent community activist to death in 1998, and he spent 12 years in prison. Now 34, he is accused of molesting a 9-year-old boy.

The boy told investigators he was raped, according to court documents.

Williams was charged in February with child molesting, and prosecutors Wednesday added a second, more serious molesting charge punishable by up to 40 years in prison. That comes after the boy in May told investigators about another encounter with Williams.

A hearing in Allen Superior Court is scheduled today.

Williams was charged with murder in the November 1998 shooting death of Prince Chapman on Chute Street but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement. The 64-year-old, who did charity work, mentored young fathers and coached youth sports, was gunned down less than a block from an auto shop he owned more than 40 years.

Police at the time said a motive for the killing might have been a dare.

Judge Fran Gull ordered Williams in 2000 to serve 25 years of a 40-year sentence in prison. He served about half that because of state rules that then allowed prisoners to carve significant time from their sentences for education and good behavior.

“When you get out, you're either going to be one scary son-of-a-bitch or you're going to be rehabilitated,” Gull told him at a sentencing hearing.

The abuse of the boy happened at least three times between July 1, 2014, and and Dec. 1, 2019, a probable cause affidavit alleges. The boy said Williams gave him a back massage before the attacks, the affidavit says.

Williams is being held at the Allen County Jail. He asked in March to be released because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gull rejected the request in April.

A two-day trial is scheduled Oct. 14.

mleblanc@jg.net