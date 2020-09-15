Woman avoiding insanity defense

A Fort Wayne woman charged with murder in the stabbing death of her mother will not rely on a temporary insanity defense, according to court documents filed Monday.

Kennishewa Whitley, 25, also known as Raina Swopshire, had said she would rely on the defense, but her attorney filed paperwork Monday in Allen Superior Court to take that back. A court hearing is scheduled for today.

Whitley is accused of killing Stacy Jennings on Dec. 11. Whitley told investigators she awoke to find Jennings, 49, groping her, according to court documents.

They fought, and Jennings went to the kitchen and grabbed two knives, throwing one but missing her daughter, police said. Whitley took the other knife from Jennings and “just started swinging,” a probable cause affidavit alleges.

Trial set for woman involved in fatal crash

An April 27 trial date has been scheduled for a woman charged in a 2019 crash that killed a man.

Hope R. King, 28, had marijuana in her system when she drove her car into a pickup driven by George Banks, 46, on Washington Center Road, near Flaugh Road, investigators said. She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness in the Nov. 18 crash.

King's 1-year-old daughter was in the car at the time, charging documents said.

Driving while intoxicated causing death, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

A magistrate Monday scheduled the three-day trial in Allen Superior Court.

State justices let stand molester's conviction

The Indiana Supreme Court has let stand a lower court ruling upholding the conviction of a local man who raped an 8-year-old girl.

Jurors in September 2019 found Rian North, 29, guilty of three counts of child molesting, and he was sentenced to 36 years in prison. The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the convictions in June, and the state Supreme Court last week denied transfer in the case – meaning the conviction stands.

North is being held at the Miami Correction Facility, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

mleblanc@jg.net