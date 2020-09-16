Deliverer accused of burglary

A Muncie man is charged with felony burglary after a woman told police he entered her home while delivering a package in June.

Keith A. Carey also took the woman's puppy and tossed it from his car as he sped away, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Carey, 49 – a deliverer for Shipt – arrived at the home about 3:30 p.m. June 25, while the woman was in the shower, the affidavit said. He rang the doorbell and looked through a rear window before walking to the front of the house and putting the package down, Fort Wayne Police Detective Douglas Gillespie wrote in the report.

A few minutes later – after going to his car – Carey went back to the house, opened the back door, went inside and took a 4-month-old Rottweiler the woman had bought two months earlier, investigators said.

He reportedly started to leave in a tan Kia Soul as the woman yelled at him while on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.

“(Carey) takes the puppy and throws it out of the car window and the puppy slams to the ground,” Gillespie wrote. “The puppy hit its head on the driveway. The defendant then accelerates between the houses and through the yards to escape.”

The dog suffered “musculoskeletal injuries,” the affidavit said, and Carey also faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. The burglary charge is punishable by up to 12 years in prison. An arrest warrant has been issued.

