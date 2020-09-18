Murder charge filed in 2019 Lafayette Street homicide

The mood was light shortly before a man was shot to death last summer.

Jamarkus Kindred and a few other people can be seen on surveillance video “having fun and dancing on the lot” outside an “afterhours drinking establishment” early on July 27, 2019, according to documents filed in Allen Superior Court. Things soon took a dark turn, the documents say, and Kindred was dead.

The body of the 33-year-old Fort Wayne man – shot once in the head and three times in the right arm – was found about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street after a witness called 911.

Demetre D. Payton, 27, was charged Thursday with murder in the slaying and a separate felony charge of pointing a gun at another man at the gathering. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for allegedly using a gun to commit the crime.

A probable cause affidavit written by Detective Roy Sutphin of the Fort Wayne Police Department describes a tense situation where the men go back and forth from the lot to their cars. Payton – who is known by several other names, including “Meech” – at one point is seen “following (Kindred) everywhere he goes,” the affidavit says.

“The victim and Witness 3 are backing away from the defendant when (Payton) raises a gun and fires it and the victim immediately falls to the ground,” Sutphin wrote. “(Payton) appears to continue shooting at the victim on the ground and then retreats to the Mercedes.”

Payton points a gun at another man who is not named in the affidavit before leaving in the car with two other people, police said. Six .40-caliber shell casings were found near Kindred's body.

At least two witnesses – one, a relative – reportedly identified Payton as the shooter. The relative said “this was done in self-defense,” the affidavit says.

Payton is being held without bond at the Allen County Jail.

mleblanc@jg.net