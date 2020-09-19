36 years handed down in molestation of girl

A Fort Wayne man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced Friday to 36 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl in 2017 and 2018.

The girl – who was younger than 14, according to charging documents – told investigators Wayne W. Allen, 69, touched her inappropriately at least twice. Allen, who had worked with a missionary group in Fort Wayne, got into bed with the girl twice, police said.

Jurors in August convicted Allen of two counts of child molesting, and he was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court. That came after an earlier trial ended in a hung jury and a second trial planned for June was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The victim in the case knew Allen and was not connected to the missionary work.

The first trial began Nov. 19 with a single alternate juror, who was pressed into service the following day when a juror left with back pain. That left no one to replace a juror dismissed after talking about the case, and Judge Fran Gull declared a mistrial.

In the second trial, jurors deliberated for more than four hours before returning guilty verdicts on each of the charges.

