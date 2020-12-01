City answers tear gas lawsuit

A 21-year-old man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister during protests in May was not demonstrating peacefully, the city of Fort Wayne says in court documents.

The city also says a police officer did not deploy a tear gas canister directly at the man's face.

The city filed court documents Friday in U.S. District Court that answered Balin Brake's allegations in a lawsuit he filed Oct. 2.

The ACLU of Indiana is representing Brake, who sued the city and an unidentified officer who Brake alleges fired the canister May 30. Brake argues his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during downtown protests against systemic racism.

Brake was among hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the Allen County Courthouse “to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officers,” a 12-page complaint written by ACLU of Indiana attorney Kenneth J. Falk says. Brake began to run from police after officers fired tear gas and was struck first in the foot by a canister, according to court documents.

“When Mr. Brake briefly turned to look behind him, an unidentified police officer ... fired a tear gas canister that hit Mr. Brake directly in his right eye,” records said. “The impact threw him to the ground where he stayed, coughing from the tear gas and hunched over in pain.”

The city says that's not what happened.

“Defendants deny that Mr. Brake was peacefully protesting on May 30, 2020, and deny that a Fort Wayne Police Department officer deployed a tear gas canister at his face,” the city said in court documents. “Defendants admit that Mr. Brake sustained injuries when he ran into an area, approaching police officers, which area had previously been unoccupied and was struck by a chemical munition that had been deployed into that previously unoccupied area.”

It's unclear in court documents whether the city admits that the tear gas canister that hit Brake was fired by police at all. Brake “was running toward a stationary line of officers at the time,” the city argued.

A statement issued May 31 from police department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said a protester stayed in the area after commands were given to leave. Tear gas was used, the statement said, and the protester bent over to pick up a canister to throw back at police.

“When he bent over, another canister was deployed in the area and that canister skipped and hit the protester in the eye,” Rosales-Scatena wrote at the end of May. “There was no deliberate deployment of gas to any person's head.”

Brake, who was not named in the police statement, has denied reaching for a canister to throw and hearing warnings to leave.

A Washington Post investigation in July rebuts claims by police. Reporters for the newspaper analyzed video from the May 30 protest and said Brake had his hands raised and was moving away from police when he was struck. The canister did not skip or bounce, according to a more than 15-minute video posted to the Post's website.

The city is asking for a jury trial.

Brake's lawsuit seeks damages for injuries and punitive damages against the officer, listed as defendant John Doe. It also seeks a judge's order declaring the city violated Brake's First and Fourth Amendment rights.

jchapman@jg.net