Jury to get case in 2018 Regency slaying

Jurors are expected to deliberate today in a trial for a man accused of beating a woman to death at a local motel 21/2 years ago.

David A. Fabela, 37, is charged with murder in the May 15, 2018, slaying.

Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, was found dead inside a room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West. She died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and strangulation, investigators said.

Fabela's trial was schedued for late July, but a judge moved it to this week after defense attorney Ryan Gardner asked for more time to review surveillance video gathered by prosecutors. Jurors were selected Monday.

The prosecution and defense are expected to present closing arguments today.

Witnesses told police they saw Fabela wandering the halls, telling other guests he had killed his girlfriend and her body was in his room, charging documents say. He appeared intoxicated, offered one person some of his Chinese food and “made a reference about it being his last supper,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers said they found Funk-Pike, of Las Vegas, wrapped in blankets inside the motel room.

Fabela was found incompetent to stand trial in February 2019.

A judge later found him competent after Fabela was treated by doctors.

jchapman@jg.net