Convicted killer sentenced in drug deals

A Fort Wayne man already serving an 85-year sentence for murder has been sentenced to 121/2 years for dealing methamphetamine.

Tyrion McNair, 28, pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced McNair to 151 months in federal prison followed by five years probation.

According to court documents, McNair sold about three ounces of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” to an individual working with law enforcement March 12, 2018. McNair sold additional amounts of crystal methamphetamine to this individual from January through March 2018.

Jurors in Allen Superior Court last year convicted McNair of shooting Javon Burnett to death outside The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments near Memorial Coliseum. He was sentenced to 85 years.

“Putting individuals such as Mr. McNair – who not only poisoned our communities with the drugs he peddled, but who also committed a heinous murder – behind bars has always been and will continue to be a priority for the FBI,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said. “Through our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships we will continue to work to disrupt criminal enterprises that negatively impact life for so many.”

Murder conviction upheld on appeal

The Indiana Court of Appeals this week again upheld the murder conviction of a Fort Wayne man who stabbed his cousin to death in September 2011.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Melvin Sanders to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the stabbing death of Eric Robinson.

The appeals court later upheld the sentence. Sanders asked for post conviction relief, which was denied.

He appealed the denial to the appeals court, arguing he was incompetent when he pleaded guilty and his lawyer was ineffective.

The appeals court Monday again upheld the conviction.