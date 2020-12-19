US attorney resigns to join appeals court

A federal prosecutor who served northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne, formally resigned Friday to replace Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on a federal appeals court in Chicago.

President Donald Trump appointed Thomas L. Kirsch II as United States attorney for Indiana's Northern District in 2017. Trump also named Kirsch as Barrett's replacement before she was confirmed to the high court in October.

Kirsch will become a circuit Judge for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. The Senate confirmed Kirsch's appointed with a 51-44 vote Tuesday.

During his tenure as U.S. attorney, Kirsch served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Indiana's Northern District, which includes 32 of the state's 92 counties, with offices in Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne.

As U.S. attorney, Kirsch oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all federal criminal violations and represented the United States in all civil litigation occurring in the district. The U.S. Attorney's Office focuses on prosecuting violent crime, drug-related crime, and white-collar offenses, in addition to civil and appellate litigation in federal courts.

“I commend Tom Kirsch for his many years of service as United States Attorney and as a member of my Advisory Committee of United States Attorneys,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “Tom has faithfully led his office in Northern Indiana with integrity and an unrelenting commitment to the rule of law. Under Tom's leadership, his Office has successfully and aggressively focused on prosecuting violent crimes, especially illegal gang activity in Northwest Indiana, and public corruption.”

Kirsch graduated from Indiana University and earned his law degree from Harvard.

“Serving the citizens of Northern Indiana as United States Attorney has been the privilege and honor of a lifetime,” Kirsch said. “I believe that my Office and the talented and dedicated career civil servants that served along with me are among the best in the country. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the past several years. I am also very grateful for the professional and hardworking federal, state, and local law enforcement officers serving Northern Indiana. Their impressive work is necessary to the continuing fight to reduce crime. I am looking forward to continuing to serve my county in a new role.”

