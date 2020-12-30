Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:00 am
Ex-teacher to serve 4 years for sex abuse
JIM CHAPMAN | The Journal Gazette
A former teacher has been ordered to serve four years of a six-year prison sentence for sexual misconduct with a girl at a defunct Fort Wayne charter school.
Eric M. Gerdes, 40, pleaded guilty in October in Allen Superior Court to felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
Judge David Zent on Monday sentenced Gerdes to six years – with two years suspended – and two years probation. Additional charges of sexual misconduct, child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The abuse happened at Imagine Master Academy – a charter school that closed in 2013 – between 2011 and 2013, charging documents say. The girl at one point was 13 years old.
Gerdes “made the victim” perform sex acts “several times in his classroom during the aforementioned time frame,” Detective Delonzo Myles wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
Gerdes was charged in February when he was working as a gym teacher at Crestview Middle School in Huntington. Chad Daugherty, superintendent of Huntington County Community School Corporation, told The Journal Gazette then that Gerdes had been suspended. School district officials said Tuesday that Gerdes was no longer employed at Huntington County Community Schools.
Also
2 murder trials set
Jury trials have been scheduled for two men facing murder and other charges in separate homicides this year.
J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, will stand trial June 22 on charges of murder, felony murder – one committed in the act of a felony – and arson in the death of Marcos I. Casares, 37. Casares was among three men – two were dead, and another later died – found April 10 inside a burning home at 1840 Rosemont Drive.
Ramirez also is accused of using a gun to commit the crime, a sentencing enhancement that could add two decades to his prison term if he is convicted. He is not charged with killing the other two men, though all three deaths have been ruled homicides.
Tremaine Wyatt, 25, will stand trial Aug. 3 on charges of murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. He is accused of fatally shooting Allen Ruffin, 31. Wyatt is also accused of shooting and wounding a woman.
