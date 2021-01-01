County's 2 newest judges sworn in

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull welcomed Steven Godfrey onto the bench, but not without a nod to his days as a prosecutor when he was on the other side.

“I remember him stomping around this courtroom, getting convictions in many cases,” Gull said Thursday just before swearing in the former prosecutor and magistrate as the newest Superior Court judge. “He never used notes and he addressed the jury as if they were his neighbors.”

Just before Godfrey was sworn in and donned the black judge's robe with the aid of his wife, Linette Godfrey, Wendy Davis, Allen County's first female Circuit Court judge, and Jesus Trevino, the county's first Hispanic magistrate, were also sworn in in another courtroom.

Davis, sworn in by outgoing Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts, was elected to her post in November, running unopposed.

Godfrey, a Circuit Court magistrate for about two years after leaving the Allen County prosecutor's office where he served as chief counsel for 19 years, was appointed to fill Davis' open seat in Superior Court by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Davis is most excited about continuing Felts' work in the problem-solving court, although Circuit Court also handles a variety of cases including mortgage foreclosures, civil cases, cases involving drunken driving and habitual traffic offenders.

Davis swore in Trevino as Trevino's mother, Cheri Trevino, held a family Bible dating back to his great-great-grandfather.

Trevino, whom they call Rick, Davis said, had been practicing law in her court for about eight years before he was appointed as magistrate. He left the prosecutor's office as the level 6 felony chief.

Davis cited Trevino's professionalism, his integrity and his “color-coded files.”

In an interview Wednesday, Godfrey said there was little difference in intent between his work at the prosecutor's office and the court.

“The job of prosecutor is to see that justice is done,” Godfrey said. “So what that means is you have to work just as hard to make sure innocent people don't go to jail as guilty people do.”

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards who attended the ceremony said Godfrey is missed in her office because of his “wicked humor” and his ability to encourage camaraderie at the prosecutor's office.

“He's a great lawyer and wonderful to have in the office,” Richards said.

