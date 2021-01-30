Nebraska man sentenced to 20 years for robberies

A Nebraska man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison Friday for robbing a bank and two businesses in 2017.

Tracy Lloyd, 48, of Omaha pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of armed bank robbery.

U.S. District Judge Holly Brady sentenced Lloyd to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,087 in restitution.

Lloyd robbed a Family Dollar on Jan. 11, 2017, a First Source Bank branch on June 13, 2017, and a Hampton Inn on June 17, 2017. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Lloyd agreed to pay restitution for those robberies and four other robberies he committed.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fort Wayne, New Haven and Indianapolis police departments.

jchapman@jg.net