Ex-insurance agent pleads guilty

A local man accused of mishandling customers' insurance premium payments could serve one year of a 10-year sentence behind bars if a judge accepts a plea agreement.

Garrett S. Williams, 48, pleaded guilty Friday in Allen Superior Court to corrupt business influence and unlawful sale of a security, both felonies.

Williams was charged in December 2019 with 12 counts, including six counts of securities fraud, two counts of forgery, one count of selling unregistered securities and another count of corrupt business influence.

If a judge accepts a plea agreement, Williams would get a 10-year sentence with all but one year suspended. Ten of the 12 charges he faced would also be dismissed.

The plea deal, however, requires Williams to pay restitution to victims in nine of the counts that were dropped. The amount of restitution will be determined during his April 16 sentencing based on claims provided to Williams' lawyer.

Williams owned and operated GSW and Associates Inc. From June 1, 2015, through Feb. 19, 2016, he was an Allstate exclusive agent with the authority to prepare insurance applications for prospective customers and accept insurance premium payments by cash, checks or credit card payments, court documents said.

When accepting customers' insurance premium payments, he did not deposit the money into his agent route banking account so that Allstate could withdraw the money owed to the company, court records said.

Clients, some of whom were over 60 years old, attempted to reach Williams regarding their accounts but were unable to, they told investigators.

The Indiana Securities Division Office of the Secretary of State said Williams was not registered, nor was there any record of an application for registration or any exemption from registration requirements under the name GSW and Associates, according to court records.

jchapman@jg.net