Driver in '19 fatal crash to plead guilty

A Fort Wayne woman who admitted she recklessly caused a fatal crash would be placed on probation if a judge accepts a plea agreement.

Jessica M. Hakes, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen Superior Court to criminal recklessness, a felony punishable by six months to 21/2 years in prison. She was to stand trial April 20.

Hakes was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist just south of downtown Fort Wayne on July 1, 2019. A year later, police said she had THC – an ingredient found in marijuana – in her system when she drove her Honda HRV into the motorcycle's path on Lafayette Street, near Esmond Street.

Robin Pugh, 64, was badly injured in the crash and died four days later.

Hakes was originally charged last July with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in her system, reckless homicide and three counts of neglect of a dependent. Three children – two under 18, charging documents said – were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

A plea agreement calls for all of those charges to be dismissed if Hakes pleads guilty to a new charge of criminal recklessness added Thursday.

If Judge Fran Gull approves the deal at sentencing March 9, Hakes would get a suspended two-year sentence and two years probation.

Hakes told investigators she was driving east on Esmond, stopped at a stop sign and started to turn left onto Lafayette. “She said she had not seen the motorcycle,” Christina Fosnaugh of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in an affidavit.

In July, defense attorney Jeffrey Terrill submitted court documents saying his client “intends to cross-examine every technician who was involved with the testing of all evidence expected to be admitted, and would request all notes of the experts whose testimony is expected.”

