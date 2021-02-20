Area man pleads guilty in crash that killed 1, hurt 3

A New Haven man could get six years behind bars after admitting he was drunk when he caused a crash that killed a college student and injured three other people in October 2019.

Nicholas Goyal pleaded guilty this week to causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of criminal recklessness.

If Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull accepts a plea agreement between Goyal and prosecutors, Goyal would be sentenced to 10 years, with six years behind bars and four years suspended. Goyal will be sentenced March 26.

Police said Goyal was drunk when the Buick LaCrosse he was driving slammed into a Mazda SUV Oct. 19, 2019.

Goyal, 38, had run a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the Mazda CX7 at 56 mph, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

Three separate chemical tests showed Goyal's blood alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit of 0.08%. The highest reading showed a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

Andrew Carpenter, an Ivy Tech baseball player, was a passenger in the back seat of the SUV and died Oct. 29. Three others in the vehicle were injured.

Carpenter and friends Madison Morin, Taylor Moriarity and Luis Vergara had just left a sandwich shop about 9 p.m. and were stopped at a traffic light on Executive Boulevard, waiting to turn left onto Coliseum Boulevard West. The light turned green and Morin, who was driving, told police “the next thing she knew everyone was screaming.”

When officers arrived, Carpenter was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma from which he never awoke.

The other passengers reported injuries that included bruises, chest pain and pain in legs and ribs.

Goyal was also injured. He told police he was traveling east on Coliseum when the Mazda “suddenly pulled in front of him,” the affidavit states. Witnesses and surveillance video from the area contradicted that, according to investigators.

A truck driver parked nearby reportedly said the light for the Mazda was green when the crash occurred. Video shows the Buick slamming into the Mazda about 9:05 p.m., police said.

