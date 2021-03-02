Molest charges net 30 years

A Huntington man was ordered Monday to spend 30 years behind bars for child molesting and promoting child sexual trafficking.

Charles E. Daub II, 47, pleaded guilty to those charges in late December.

Huntington Circuit Court Judge Davin G. Smith sentenced Daub to 35 years, with 30 years behind bars and five years suspended. Daub will also be placed on probation for five years when he completes his prison sentence. The child molesting charge Daub admitted to carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor will be dismissed.

Daub was arrested in October after investigators said he had sex multiple times with a teenage girl and offered her to other men.

Daub acknowledged taking the girl to several areas in northeast Indiana for sex, according to charging documents filed in Huntington Circuit Court. The abuse occurred between July 2018 and October 2020, stated a probable cause affidavit written by Dylan Lagonegro of the Huntington County Sheriff's Department.

Daub told investigators other men asked him “if he knew any girls that they could have sex with,” court documents said.

“Mr. Daub said that he would contact (the girl) and ask her if she would have sex with these men,” Lagonegro wrote.

“Mr. Daub stated that if (she) agreed to have sex with them, he would connect (her) with these other men so that they could have sex together.”

The girl told investigators she first had sex with Daub at age 13, when he picked her up from a home in Huntington County and drove her to Marion. The affidavit describes similar situations after that.

