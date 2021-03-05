Drunk driver pleads guilty in fatal crash

A Fort Wayne man could serve up to eight years in prison for driving drunk and running a red light when he caused a crash that killed a man.

Khiry H. Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen Superior Court to causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Johnson to receive up to eight years behind bars when he is sentenced April 9. Charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle with a suspended license would be dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Johnson's driving privileges will also be suspended for a time to be determined by Judge Fran Gull.

Johnson was driving his 2014 Kia Sorrento south on South Clinton Street about 3:15 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, when he ran a red light at East Wallace Street, colliding with a 2008 gray Chevy Cobalt going west on Wallace.

Michael Dewitt Stevenson, 44, was thrown from the Cobalt and died at a hospital.

Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment. His blood-alcohol level tested at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, court records said.

Video taken from a nearby business showed Johnson running a red light at a speed calculated by police at 61 mph where posted speed limits are between 30 and 35 mph, court records said.

