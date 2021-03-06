2,100 want magistrate promoted

More than 2,100 people have signed a petition urging the governor to appoint a local magistrate as the next Allen Superior Court judge.

ChangeMakers Fort Wayne, a local social activist group, is asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to appoint a qualified Black judge and believes that person is Superior Court Magistrate Lori Morgan.

“Lori Morgan is highly qualified for this vacancy,” said Daylana Saunders, co-founder of ChangeMakers Fort Wayne. “If not now, then when.”

The governor will appoint a successor to replace Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt in the court's Family Relations Division. Pratt announced last month he'll retire in May.

The governor will make his decision after a Judicial Nominating Commission names three finalists.

Attorneys and magistrates have until next week to apply. The judicial nominating commission will interview the applicants March 15-16.

Applicants for the job have not been officially identified.

ChangeMakers said this would be Morgan's fourth attempt to be judge.

Morgan has been a magistrate in Superior Court's Family Relations Division for 26 years.

As of Friday, 2,136 people had signed a petition urging that she be appointed judge.

Allen County's last Black judge was William Briggs, who retired in 1998 after serving on the bench for 15 years in the Family Relations Division.

He died in 2017.

