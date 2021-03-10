Jury delivers guilty verdict in murder trial

After Anshious B.D. Aron Storey shot and killed Ronnie Hall, Jr., he called 911 to report he’d shot his friend who had tried to rob him.

But why his roommate, "Rondo," wanted to rob the unemployed Storey while Hall, 21, was working two jobs and had just purchased a gray 2012 Chrysler LX fresh from the lot wasn’t made clear during closing arguments.

A jury convicted Storey tonight of murder and an enhancement charge for using a firearm in the commission of a crime. He faces up to 85 years in prison when he is sentences April 23.

Storey, 18, at the time of the May 18 shooting, represented himself during his three-day trial, wearing a suit, white shirt and tie, presiding alone over small stacks of papers as he sat at his courtroom desk.

Storey tried to have his case dismissed while it progressed through the courts, and Superior Court Judge David Zent warned him several times against representing himself.

During closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Michael attempted to destroy Storey’s argument that he defended himself during a robbery.

A photo of Hall with a bullet wound at his right temple showed "the muzzle of a handgun that had to be shot at point blank range," Michael said. "He pulled out a 9 mm gun and jammed it against Ronnie Hall’s temple and pulled the trigger. He didn’t stop there. He shot him two more times."

Other gunshot wounds were to the shoulder and another to the right ear that "traveled upward through the mouth and then through the left eye socket," according to a probable cause written by Fort Wayne police homicide detective Scott Studebaker.

He missed once, Michael said. Four shell casings found in the car matched the 9 mm Taurus G2C Storey's mother, Quezella Storey, had purchased four days prior to the shooting, a gun that was never found despite searches by police dogs, water and drones, Michael said.

By the time Storey called 911 at 4 a.m. to report the shooting, he told the dispatcher he didn’t know where the gun was.

Storey was asked if Hall hurt him, hit or punched him.

"No ma’am. We wrestled a little bit in the car before I shot him because he tried to shoot me," Storey replied.

