4 selected as candidates for Superior Court

Three Allen County magistrates and an attorney have been identified as candidates for the job as Allen Superior Court judge.

A Judicial Nominating Commission will interview Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley Hand, Superior Court Magistrates Lori Morgan and Sherry Hartzler and attorney Matthew Skeens on Monday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will appoint a successor to replace Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt in the court's Family Relations Division. Pratt announced last month he'll retire in May. The governor will make his decision after the Judicial Nominating Commission names three finalists.

The four candidates had until Wednesday to apply for the job.

The public can attend Monday's interviews, which begin at 10 a.m. in the Community Conference Room at the Crosswinds/Lifeline Building at 4150 Illinois Road.

Hand was appointed a Circuit Court magistrate a year ago and was a partner at Beckman Lawson, LLP, of Fort Wayne.

Hartzler was appointed a magistrate in Superior Court's Family Relations Division in 2015.

Morgan has been a magistrate in Superior Court's Family Relations Division for 26 years.

As of Thursday, 3,334 people have signed a petition started by ChangeMakers Fort Wayne urging the governor to appoint Morgan as judge.

ChangeMakers is asking the governor to appoint a qualified Black judge and believes Morgan is that person.

This is Morgan's fourth attempt to be judge.

Skeens applied to replace longtime Superior Court judge Daniel G. Heath in 2018. Then Circuit Court Magistrate Andrea Trevino was appointed to replace Heath.

