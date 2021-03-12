Local caterer sues Holcomb, county health department

A Fort Wayne catering company is suing Indiana's governor and local health officials, alleging their handling of the coronavirus pandemic has unlawfully hurt the business.

Ceruti Catering Inc. filed the 26-page lawsuit Tuesday in Allen Superior Court against Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Allen County Department of Health.

Ceruti is seeking a permanent injunction to prohibit the governor and health department from enforcing executive orders that began a year ago when the pandemic hit. Ceruti is also asking for an unspecified amount of money for costs and expenses including attorneys' fees.

Holcomb issued a statement Thursday night, saying, “We do our homework before we create executive orders. I'm confident in my authority to set in place requirements that save Hoosier lives.”

Megan Hubartt, director of communications at the Allen County Department of Health, said the department is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation.

At the beginning of 2020, Ceruti employed 32 full-time employees and more than 80 part-time workers. This month, the business has only five employees “who have not lost their full-time hours and wages and the rest of the employees are either furloughed or on unemployment or had their hours substantially reduced,” the lawsuit said.

Holcomb's executive orders, which began in March 2020, declared Ceruti a nonessential business and ordered it to cease operations in late March 2020. Ceruti's lost 34 events in March and 49 events in April, causing a substantial loss in revenue, the lawsuit said.

Ceruti has multiple banquet rooms that can accommodate up to 600 people “with more than adequate social distancing and with certain safety procedures and protocols in place which meet and exceed the protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.” But the governor's executive orders arbitrarily restricted Ceruti's gatherings to much lower amounts, depending on what stage Allen County was in, the lawsuit said.

In May, an executive order allowed restaurants a capacity limit of 50%, but limited Ceruti to 100 people, regardless of the size of the facility, the lawsuit said.

Holcomb created a Back on Track Indiana Plan, which has no specific category or industry for Ceruti, other than restaurants. “But Holcomb's orders specifically exclude Ceruti from that category,” the lawsuit said.

“Ceruti serves food and beverages just like a restaurant. Ceruti also hosts business meetings and gatherings for training and educational seminars, like many businesses in the area,” the lawsuit said. “Under Holcomb's orders, both types of these gatherings are arbitrarily and unfairly restricted in numbers if they are hosted by Ceruti, but not if they are hosted at a business or restaurant.”

Ceruti operates a facility in Whitley County where the local health department “did not and has not required the same procedures and rules required” by the Allen County Department of Health, the lawsuit said.

Holcomb's executive orders are outside the limits of the Indiana Constitution and the framework of the U.S. Constitution and are being used to effectively punish Ceruti, the suit said.

“Without judicial intervention, Holcomb's orders will continue to provide for disparate and discriminatory treatment of Ceruti, with no basis in fact, law, or science,” the lawsuit said.

