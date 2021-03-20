3 years given in mom's fatal beating

A man who functions at a child's level was placed on probation Friday for beating his mother to death nearly 21/2 years ago.

Jason Steiss, 36, was sentenced to 15 years, with three years behind bars and 12 years suspended.

But Steiss will likely be released from jail soon and be placed on probation for 12 years, Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said.

Steiss has been in jail for nearly 21/2 years and, under state sentencing guidelines, has satisfied the portion of his sentence to be served behind bars.

As part of a plea agreement with the prosecution, Steiss pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter. A murder charge was dismissed as part of the deal.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered Steiss to be periodically monitored and set a status hearing for October. That will allow enough time for doctors to talk to him, she said.

“Obviously, everyone's worried about you,” Gull told Steiss. “Your family is worried about you. Your lawyers are worried about you. I'm worried about you.”

The judge told Steiss to continue taking his medication.

McAlexander said Steiss functions at the level of a 5-year-old to 7-year-old child because of a traumatic brain injury he suffered when he was 3.

While on probation, Steiss will be under his father's supervision initially, McAlexander said. “The father and siblings are well aware of what they're dealing with,” McAlexander said.

He said the Allen County Jail did an outstanding job of separating Steiss from the rest of the jail population.

“This case is one of the most unusual and challenging that I've seen,” McAlexander said. The prosecution and defense worked to find a solution that would protect Steiss, his family and the community, he said.

In August 2019, Superior Court Judge David Zent decided Steiss was incompetent to stand trial and he was sent to a state hospital in Logansport for treatment. A year later, doctors filed a report saying he was competent.

Steiss told police he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when officers arrived Oct. 24, 2018, at the Stanford Avenue home of his mother, Joy Steiss. Jason Steiss admitted to beating the 64-year-old and begged to be “put down” for what he had done. Investigators found Steiss, 6-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 300 pounds, with blood on his arms, hands, face and clothes, charging documents said.

The Allen County coroner ruled Joy Steiss died from strangulation.

