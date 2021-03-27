6 years in prison for crash that killed 1

A New Haven man was ordered Friday to serve six years of a 12-year sentence in prison for driving drunk when he caused a crash that killed a college student and injured three other people.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull also suspended Nicholas Goyal's driver's license for 12 years after his release from prison.

Goyal, 38, was given a 12-year sentence, with six years suspended and six years behind bars. He'll be prohibited from drinking alcohol while on probation. Two years of his probation will be at the Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services Facility with electronic monitoring.

Goyal pleaded guilty in February to causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of criminal recklessness.

Police said Goyal was drunk when the Buick LaCrosse he was driving slammed into a Mazda SUV on Oct. 19, 2019.

Goyal had run a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the Mazda CX7 at 56 mph, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

Three separate chemical tests showed Goyal's blood alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit of 0.08%. The highest reading showed a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

Andrew Carpenter, an Ivy Tech baseball player, was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle that was struck. He died Oct. 29. Three others in that vehicle were injured.

Carpenter and friends Madison Morin, Taylor Moriarity and Luis Vergara had just left a sandwich shop about 9 p.m. and were stopped at a traffic light on Executive Boulevard, waiting to turn left onto Coliseum Boulevard West. The light turned green and Morin, who was driving, told police “the next thing she knew everyone was screaming.”

When officers arrived, Carpenter was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma from which he never awoke.

The other passengers reported injuries that included bruises, chest pain and pain in legs and ribs.

Goyal was also injured. He told police he was traveling east on Coliseum when the Mazda “suddenly pulled in front of him,” the affidavit states.

Witnesses and surveillance video from the area contradicted that, according to investigators.

A truck driver parked nearby reportedly said the light for the Mazda was green when the crash occurred. Video shows the Buick slamming into the Mazda about 9:05 p.m., police said.

