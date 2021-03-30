Driver gets 12 years for pinning victim

A woman who admitted leaving the scene of a crash where she pinned a man against a vehicle, severely injuring him, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Brandee Johnson had pleaded guilty March 1 to leaving the scene of the Sept. 4 crash at the Speedway station at 7114 Bluffton Road.

Authorities said her driver's license was suspended when she parked alongside a gas pump and waited inside the car for about 10 minutes before ramming the Toyota Corolla into another vehicle, hitting the man who was standing behind it about 1:45 a.m.

Police said they believed Johnson's actions were intentional. She told police she didn't intend to harm anyone and meant to hit the brake, court documents said.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Johnson to 12 years behind bars and suspended her license for 12 years. He ordered the sentence to run consecutive to other sentences Johnson received in separate cases – a one-year sentence and two years' probation for domestic battery and invasion of privacy and two years' probation for felony drunken driving.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent and three counts of criminal recklessness were dismissed.

Johnson, 29, who brought along her 1-year-old daughter the night of the crash, told police she intended to get gas, drinks and snacks. But, Johnson said, she got an “eerie feeling” after noticing three men near the entrance, documents said. She believed they were pointing at her and laughing.

After waiting about 10 minutes for the men to leave, Johnson opted not to get gas but decided to move her car closer to the building so she could keep an eye on her daughter, documents said.

Johnson claimed the men said derogatory remarks, including a racial slur, and the words “threw her off,” documents said.

Witnesses told police Johnson floored the vehicle and aimed the car at the men, who stood behind a Chevrolet Traverse, documents said.

After the collision, documents said, Johnson left the Corolla, glanced at the man pinned between the vehicles and left the property, leaving her daughter behind.

The Department of Child Services was contacted, documents said, and the agency told police there was an open case against Johnson.

The impact almost severed Timothy Baker's right leg, documents said. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital and required amputation.

