Kosciusko Superior judge named

Kosciusko County has a new Superior Court judge.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday he appointed Karin McGrath to the Superior Court bench. She replaces Judge David Cates, who died in December.

McGrath is currently in private practice with a focus on children in need and family law. She also serves as a judge for Teen Court, a problem-solving court within the juvenile system where teens charged with certain types of offenses can be sentenced by a jury of their peers.

She was a deputy prosecutor in Kosciusko from 2011 to 2018.

McGrath earned an undergraduate degree from Greenville College and a law degree from Valparaiso University Law School.

The date has not yet been scheduled for McGrath's swearing-in.

Cates, 61, was elected in 2014 and had been serving since 2015. He was one of four Superior Court judges on the November general election ballot in Kosciusko County, and voters approved of him serving another term. He ran unopposed.

Holcomb is expected to soon pick a successor to Allen Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt, who announced he'll retire in May.

A judicial nominating commission has named three finalists for that job: Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley Hand and Superior Court Magistrates Lori Morgan and Sherry Hartzler.