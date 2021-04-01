Convicted bank robber sentenced to 12 years

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Thursday to nearly 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a gun during the March 2020 crime.

Paul Carter, 45, was convicted of robbing the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union on East State Boulevard the morning of March 13, 2020, wearing an orange traffic vest and mask and armed with a black handgun, the U.S. Attorneys Office for Indiana's northern district said.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Carter to 141 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Carter entered the credit union and pointed his handgun at a teller, demanding money. As he fled the bank, he ran down an adjacent alley where Roland Ellington was waiting.

Police quickly tracked the getaway van driven by Ellington and attempted a traffic stop. Ellington led police on a pursuit that ended in front of Ellington’s mother’s house. Both men ran in opposite directions, court documents said.

Carter was found in a nearby backyard. He had apparently stuffed his baseball hat, reflective orange vest, sunglasses, orange balaclava style mask, cash and a teller strap from the credit union into a plastic bag and hid it inside an outdoor grill. Officers found a loaded .380 caliber handgun about 50 feet from where they apprehended Carter, court documents said.

Ellington was also arrested minutes later as he tried to kick in the back door of his mother’s house. Ellington was sentenced March 2 to nearly six years in prison and three years supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Fort Wayne Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery handled the case.

jduffy@jg.net